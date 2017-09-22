VP Mike Pence scheduled to visit Huntsville on Monday campaigning for Luther Strange

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the 2017 Munich Security Conference on February 18, 2017 in Munich, Germany. The 2017 Munich Security Conference, which brings together leading government figures from across the globe to discuss issues of common security concern, is taking place in the wake of the ascendence of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency and the appointment of a new U.S. government cabinet. Trump has repeatedly called for a more isolationist United States, which has caused alarm among many world leaders concerned about the U.S.'s continued commitment to matters of global security.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Senator Luther Strange said in Thursday night’s debate that Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Rocket City on Monday. He’s also set to visit Birmingham.
He’s expected to campaign for the senator in his bid to defeat the state’s former chief justice, Roy Moore, in Tuesday’s GOP Primary Runoff.
Pence’s visit follows that of President Donald Trump, who is speaking at the Von Braun Center on Friday night. The Strange camp has leaned heavily on the president’s endorsement in their campaign.
Details of Monday’s visit have not yet been provided.