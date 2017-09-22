× VP Mike Pence scheduled to visit Huntsville on Monday campaigning for Luther Strange

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Senator Luther Strange said in Thursday night’s debate that Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Rocket City on Monday. He’s also set to visit Birmingham.

He’s expected to campaign for the senator in his bid to defeat the state’s former chief justice, Roy Moore, in Tuesday’s GOP Primary Runoff.

Pence’s visit follows that of President Donald Trump, who is speaking at the Von Braun Center on Friday night. The Strange camp has leaned heavily on the president’s endorsement in their campaign.

Details of Monday’s visit have not yet been provided.