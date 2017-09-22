× Torch Celebrates 15 years of Service by donating to 15 Nonprofits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Torch Technologies is celebrating an exciting milestone, its 15th anniversary. The company held a special celebration to honor their milestone.

They also took this day to honor 15 nonprofit organizations. Those charities include: Early Works Museum, Downtown Rescue Mission, HEALS, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Kids to Love, Community Foundation of Huntsville/Madison County, Boys & Girls Club, Still Serving Veterans, The ARC, the Community Foundation Cap & Gown Fund, Semper Fi Task Force, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, ALS Association of Alabama, and American Red Cross.

Each organization received $15,000.