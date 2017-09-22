The Leaky Roof

Posted 1:31 pm, September 22, 2017, by

Heartbreaking and disgusting are ways to describe what’s happened to Jacqueline Carter.   She learned the hard way that a family friend doesn’t always do right by his friends.   Mrs. Carter deserves a happy ending to her story.   Our Al Whitaker is on the case.  Watch The Leaky Roof,  Tonight at 10:00.