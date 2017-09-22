Steven McDowell, an Army Reservist, is living a nightmare. There’s no other word for it. He’s paying the cost of being innocent. We first met McDowell when he’d been wrongfully accused of burglary. WHNT News 19 took action, setting out to prove the police had the wrong man. Family prayers were answered the day police dropped the charges. Sadly, it was a short lived celebration. Even though charges were dropped, the arrest is still on Steven’s record. McDowell still owes thousands of dollars for the misidentification case, including hundreds to get the charges off his record. That’s right, an innocent man, who was wrongfully accused, is responsible for paying. Watch his story tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10.
The Cost of Being Innocent
