President Trump talks border wall, North Korea at campaign rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In a speech lasting nearly an hour and a half, the Commander-in-Chief showed why he's often called the Campaigner-in-Chief.

While he certainly vouched for Alabama Senator Luther Strange, he spent a lot of time focusing on topics near and dear to his own efforts to get elected.

"I love Alabama, thank you very much," said President Trump at the beginning of the rally.

The president spoke of many issues including problems with North Korea and what is happening with his proposed border wall.

"And we`re looking and different samples of see through walls, and I`ll be honest with you, a see through wall would look better," President Trump told the crowd about the new border wall design that will be apparently transparent.

The President did tout his fast friendship with Senator Strange.

He told the crowd about how he called Strange for support on repealing Obamacare, only to be surprised with his immediately support.

"What do you mean I have it? Sir I was for you right from the beginning, I knew you were going to win," said President Trump. "I went home and told my wife, that`s the coolest thing that`s happened to me in 6 months it`s true."

The President honed in on areas where Sen. Strange has been attacked the most, like his alignment with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has pumped millions into Strange's campaign.

'He doesn't know Mitch McConnell at all, Luther is a tough cookie, he doesn't deal with and cow tow to anybody," said the President.

While most of the night, President Trump was a fierce defender of the Senator, at one point, the President did allow himself some wiggle room if Strange falls next Tuesday.

'If his opponent wins, I`m going to be campaigning like hell for him, but I`m going to say this, Luther will definitely win," he said.

Now, time will only tell if having the most powerful man in the land on your side, will be enough to win the day on Tuesday.

"I`m very lucky and this country is very lucky that he took this appointment, because he`s done a hell of a job," Trump said.

The rest of the President's speech varied from the campaign points that got him elected like border security, building up the military and repealing and replacing Obamacare.

He also brought up some new talking points, like pressuring NFL owners to cut players that don't stand for the National Anthem and defending his recent deals with Democratic leaders.