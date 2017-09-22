President Donald Trump’s littlest, biggest fan resides in Rosalie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSALIE, Ala. - Many were excited when first hearing the news about a visit from President Donald Trump. "It's going to be huge." said Easton Hamilton.

Donald Trump is Easton's favorite president. "Because he's a good president," he explained.

Easton first learned about President Trump in kindergarten during the election.

"He told me that they had a mock election at school and he voted for Donald Trump," said his mother Erica Hamilton.

From then on he spent a lot of time learning about the new president. Things like his birthday and how he's one of the oldest president's we've had. When he heard his favorite president was coming to Huntsville he wanted to meet him. "He's asked me for months if he could meet Donald Trump for his birthday," said Erica.

Erica shared a picture on Facebook that Easton colored last Thanksgiving giving thanks for President Trump. "You know he's not thankful for mom or dad or church or sister, he's thankful for Donald Trump. It was just funny to us," said Erica

She hopes that the post could possibly garner some attention and get Easton closer to his goal.

"He wants to write him a letter and see if Mr. President will write him back," said Erica.

While they won't be attending the event, they'll be watching on TV. Easton will be taking notes tonight, because he plans to be in President Trump's shoes one day.