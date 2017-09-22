Old Town Beer Exchange using Presidential visit to benefit Mexico during crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In honor of President Trump's arrival to the Rocket City, one Huntsville beer shop is raising a glass to the Commander-In-Chief.

"We wanted to welcome the President into town today," said Matt Fowler, Managing Partner at the Old Town Beer Exchange. "We really feature mostly craft beers by the great breweries here in Huntsville and North Alabama."

But every now and again, they bring something in that`s a little special.

"Seasonal beers during the holidays that we might not normally carry," says Fowler.

Or in today`s case, Mexican beers Dos Equis and Modelo. They say they are working to build a wall, of money, through the sales of these two beers. The plan is to donate a portion of the sales to relief efforts in Mexico after the deadly 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

"[We] Just wanted to raise some money for them today by maybe getting some attention by selling Mexican beer on the day the President comes to town," says Fowler.

Gordon Macgregor comes to the Old Town Beer Exchange often and says with today`s cause, he had to stop by for a quick brew.

"I thought it was a great idea," says Macgregor.

He came in for his favorite drink-- not a Dos Equis or Modelo, but made sure to add a contribution to the bucket instead.

"I would do anything I could to help raise money to rescue the people, clean up the buildings," says Macgregor.

And what a refreshing way to do it.

So cheers to helping others, as OTBX raises a glass to El Presidente.

"We really want to welcome him to town too- and hope he does stop by," says Fowler.

Both the Dos Equis and Modelo are $3 on draft.

Old Town Beer Exchange actually carries wines from the Trump winery. They say the President should be happy to know -- they're currently sold out.