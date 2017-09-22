Mary Scott Hunter changes political plans, now running for State Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mary Scott Hunter, current state school board member, says she has changed her political plans. She first reported in June that she planned to run for Lt. Governor of Alabama. Now, she’s shifting gears to the Alabama State Senate.

Hunter is going to run for District 7, which is the seat being vacated by Senator Paul Sanford.

We first noticed the change in Hunter’s campaign Facebook page, then we confirmed it with her directly.