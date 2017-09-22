Local family says research and informed decisions will keep teens from making tattoo mistakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Tattoos and piercings have become a common trend for young adults. Now for the first time, the American Academy of Pediatrics is weighing in, offering its recommendations for teenagers.

Heather Fairchild said she wasn't at all surprised when her son Brodie expressed his desire for some ink. "My son has pretty much always wanted to have a tattoo."

When he realized he could get one with parental consent in the state of Alabama, "At 13 he started campaigning pretty hard, 'Can I get a tattoo?'"

After some time, Heather and her husband agreed, but not without a few boundaries. "You really have to find something you're going to want to have forever."

And she's speaking from hard-learned experience. "My husband`s first tattoo was a joke. My first tattoo, I`m waiting to get it covered."

She didn`t want her son to go through the same thing. "We went back and forth on what he wanted versus what we would allow him to have."

And where he could have it. The family discussed pain levels and future plans in detail. "We wanted to make sure that if later on he wanted to get a job, that it wasn`t going to interfere with where he would work or hindering any opportunities," she explained.

The family researched licensed, sanitary shops and on Brodie`s 14th birthday, he got the Roman numeral for 13 tattooed on his chest.

There`s a long back story for why he chose the number, but the short version is that "It's my lucky number," the teen explained.

It won`t be his last tattoo, but Brodie said that he still needs to, "Decide what tattoos I want."

Heather Fairchild said it was important to her to spend the time to educate her son, so that he could make an informed decision. She hopes it will keep him from making a permanent mistake in the future.