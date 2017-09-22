Jury returns guilty verdict in Holly Bobo murder trial

SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) — The jury has made their decision in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

The jury returned a guilty verdict against Zach Adams for the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. He was also found guilty of kidnapping and rape in the case. Adams is one of three people charged in the case.

Jurors heard the state and defense give passionate closing arguments on Thursday.

The defense argued there is a lack of evidence, saying the state’s star witness, Jason Autry, testified to avoid the death penalty.

The state reminded jurors that at least two witnesses testified that Adams admitted his guilt.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table. Since Adams was convicted of murder, sentencing will begin right away, and jurors will have to decide if Adams deserves the death penalty.