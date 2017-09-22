Huntsville’s hosted half a dozen sitting Presidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - President Donald Trump’s visit to Huntsville isn’t the first by a sitting president. Our news partners at al.com did a little digging and found that, according to the American Presidency Project, at least six presidents have made stops in the Rocket City while in office. We did a little digging of our own. We went through our own archives and blew the dust off some videotapes to take a look back in Huntsville’s history.

57 years ago, President Dwight Eisenhower spoke at the dedication of the Marshall Space Flight Center. The date, September 8th, 1960.

Two years later, President John F. Kennedy was at Marshall where Huntsvillians were working on keeping his promise to send Americans to the moon.

Hundreds of rocket team members watched as Dr. Werner Von Braun gave the president a personal tour. It was the first of two visits JFK made to Huntsville. He returned to speak at Marshall on May 18th, 1963.

President Richard Nixon visited in February 1974. He spoke to a crowd at Big Spring Park for Honor America Day.

President Jimmy Carter didn't make it to Huntsville. But he was close. The President and first family flew to the Shoals on Labor Day in 1980 where he kicked off his re-election campaign before a huge crowd at Tuscumbia's Spring Park.

On July 4th, 1984, President Ronald Reagan landed at Huntsville International Airport where he got on Marine One for a quick trip to Decatur. He was the keynote at the 18th annual Spirit of American Festival at Point Mallard Park. Afterwards, he returned to Huntsville where he spent the night at what was then the Hilton hotel.

George H.W. Bush made a quick trip in 1990 where he spoke at a fundraiser for former governor Guy Hunt before heading to speak to employees at Marshall Space Flight Center.

The last sitting president to visit Huntsville was George W. Bush. He was here twice, once for a private fundraiser and then he landed at Huntsville International Airport before going to the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Limestone County.