Family, friends gather to remember veteran killed in recent wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Family and friends gathered together on Thursday to remember Ron Creech. They held a vigil near where the 33-year-old Iraq War Veteran died in a motorcycle wreck. The wreck happened on Triana Boulevard on September 15th.

"I knew something was wrong when I got there and the doors weren't opened," remembers Sheri Layne, the general manager of Durham School Services. "Something in my heart said I need to go check and see what's going here because Ron's not here and he's always here."

Ron was a mechanic with Durham Schools Services. Before that, he was in the military where he served with the 82nd Airborne Division with Military Intelligence. He was also a father. Ron had an infant daughter that passed away at 11 months old, and he was survived by a 12-year-old son.

"And I want you to know young man, Ron Jr, that your dad was an awesome person," shared Layne. He's one who left behind a host of family and friends.

Bystanders who saw the wreck performed CPR on Creech until paramedics arrived, but he was beyond help. Family members say they removed life support two days after the wreck, after donating his organs.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday in south Alabama.