Thursday evening storms diminish, more heat, humidity and spotty storms Friday

Hit-or-miss storms through early evening; more of them through the weekend

Clouds and spotty showers kept temperatures out of record territory Thursday afternoon, but it was still HOT! Huntsville’s 1 PM ‘feels like’ temperature was a steamy 95ºF. We get more of that through the next six days; in fact, Friday looks just as hot (if not a little hotter) than Thursday. Just what you wanted to hear for the first day of Autumn, right?

Autumn begins at 3:02 PM CDT Friday, and the thermometer will be up around 88ºF with a feels like in the mid-90s at that moment unless you are lucky enough to get a brief shower or thunderstorm to beat back the heat (rain chance around 30% from 11 AM to 6 PM). It stays hot and humid this weekend and early next week; however, a strong cold front finally breaks the back of summer’s heat by next Thursday and Friday.

Football Friday: We usually expect lower to middle 80s at the most on the first day of Fall; this year, we’ll be lucky to stay below 90ºF for an afternoon high. High humidity means it will feel like August instead of September. By game time Friday evening, any isolated showers and storms fade away with the setting sun. Temperatures slowly drop toward the mid-70s by the end of the games.

Weekend outlook: It’s just more of the same: hot, hazy and humid. Temperatures stay about 5 to 8 degrees above average for late September with a feels like around 90ºF to 95ºF from noon to 5 PM. A weak disturbance (upper-air low) over the region stirs up some unevenly scattered showers and storms, so have a back-up plan for your outdoor activities in case a downpour heads your way.

Who’s up for some cooler weather? The unusually hot weather (compared to ‘average’ and what most of us want this time of year) lasts another six days. Six long, hot, summer-like days.

After that, a strong cold front moves through here next Thursday. It brings a chance of some scattered showers and storms, but the biggest headline is the cooler air rushing in behind!

Temperatures drop below average to start October. We won’t see any record cold with this push of cooler weather, but you certainly will feel a difference!