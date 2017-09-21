Street closure and parking plan announced ahead of President Trump’s visit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have announced the street closure, parking, and pedestrian traffic plan ahead of President Trump’s visit to the Rocket City on Friday.

Police say the affected streets will be closed starting from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Monroe Street between Clinton Avenue and Williams Avenue will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The parking garages at the VBC will be closed so visitors will need to find alternate parking.

The City parking garage between Monroe Street and Church Street will be open for parking, but must be entered from Church Street.

There will also be parking available in the other garage and public parking areas around downtown.

There will be no pedestrians allowed on Monroe Street or the sidewalk along the street between the parking garage and Williams Avenue.

The event, scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night, will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Get tickets for the event by going to this website.

The Luther Strange campaign also sent out a lengthy list of items prohibited at the rally with President Trump. Get the full list here: