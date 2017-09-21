Russellville police need the identity of a theft suspect

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A man caught on camera in Russellville is thought to be a theft suspect. Investigators believe he took a woman’s belongings at a busy retail store in the middle of the night. This is the only image we have to share, but it should be good enough to help Russellville police.

Just after midnight on August 20th the theft suspect enters Walmart on U.S. 43.

According to investigators, the victim of the crime told police she left some personal items in a shopping cart by mistake. When she returned to the store her stuff was gone.

Police said surveillance cameras saw the man pictured here take the items from the cart and never look back. Authorities say he was driving a Ford Escape.

We stay in Russellville with this week’s most wanted.

Officers are still looking for Eloise Chandler. She has two arrest warrants, one for possession of a forged instrument and another for theft of property.

For months Russellville police have been trying to track-down Alan Abernathy. He has arrest warrants for robbery, assault, and theft of property.

And Russellville police would like to clear up the arrest warrants for Clarence White. He has warrants for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Help Russellville police bring these people to justice and put money in your pocket.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, type out your message and send it to 274637 (CRIMES). Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.