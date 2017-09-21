What is a “Lincoln-Douglas Style” debate? Local debate team members explain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Roy Moore and Luther Strange are going head-to-head in a Lincoln-Douglas Debate. This style of debate first originated in 1858 between Abraham Lincoln and Incumbent Senator Stephen Douglas in Illinois.

159-years later, Moore and Strange will do the same. Both men are vying to fill Alabama's U.S. Senator seat. "With the historic Lincoln Douglas Debates both people are pretty even. They basically both have the same time. Basically they are doing a five-minute opening and a five-minute closing," Bob Jones High School Senior and debate team member, Jonathan Pence said.

Pence said this style of debate is very rare for politicians to have. He explained that the two candidates will have a five-minute statement and have a five-minute rebuttal. Pence said both candidates will have the same amount of time, but Moore may have the upper hand, because his team put the debate together.

"His team knows exactly what he might say in the time frame given, but basically it`s inclusive because inherently there`s no difference in like advantage," Pence explained.

There's no moderator at this debate. It's just the two candidates going back and forth. "With no moderator the two people debating can have open air, where they can be curt, formal, bit more violent verbally with the other opponent, and ask more hot topic questions," Pence said.

Pence plans to watch the Moore and Strange Lincoln-Douglas debate to see how it plays out in the world of politics.