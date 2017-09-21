Lots of items banned at Trump-Strange rally, including banners and signs, full list here

Posted 11:31 am, September 21, 2017, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Luther Strange campaign has sent out a list of items prohibited at the rally with President Trump on Friday. It’s lengthy.

Here’s what you’re not allowed to bring inside the venue:

  • aerosols
  • alcohol
  • backpacks, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
  • balloons
  • balls
  • banners, signs, placards
  • coolers
  • drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • glass, thermal and metal containers
  • laser lights and laser pointers
  • mace and/or pepper spray
  • noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
  • packages
  • poles, sticks and selfie sticks
  • spray containers
  • structures
  • strollers
  • supports for signs/placards
  • tripod
  • and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

The doors open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 7 Friday evening.

Here’s all the info you need for tickets.