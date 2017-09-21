Lots of items banned at Trump-Strange rally, including banners and signs, full list here
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Luther Strange campaign has sent out a list of items prohibited at the rally with President Trump on Friday. It’s lengthy.
Here’s what you’re not allowed to bring inside the venue:
- aerosols
- alcohol
- backpacks, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- balloons
- balls
- banners, signs, placards
- coolers
- drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- glass, thermal and metal containers
- laser lights and laser pointers
- mace and/or pepper spray
- noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- packages
- poles, sticks and selfie sticks
- spray containers
- structures
- strollers
- supports for signs/placards
- tripod
- and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
The doors open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 7 Friday evening.
Here’s all the info you need for tickets.
34.726659 -86.590241