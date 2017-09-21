× Lots of items banned at Trump-Strange rally, including banners and signs, full list here

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Luther Strange campaign has sent out a list of items prohibited at the rally with President Trump on Friday. It’s lengthy.

Here’s what you’re not allowed to bring inside the venue:

aerosols

alcohol

backpacks, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

balloons

balls

banners, signs, placards

coolers

drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

glass, thermal and metal containers

laser lights and laser pointers

mace and/or pepper spray

noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

packages

poles, sticks and selfie sticks

spray containers

structures

strollers

supports for signs/placards

tripod

and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

The doors open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 7 Friday evening.

