LIVE DEBATE: Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange go “mano a mano” on the debate stage

Republican senate candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange are getting ready to debate.

The debate is set to take place Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the RSA Activity Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

Roy Moore dropped out of a candidate forum at Samford University, originally scheduled for September 21. The decision led both the Strange and Moore Campaigns to trade barbs.

Moore said he declined to attend due to the fact that “it was not disclosed to me or my campaign at the time the invitation was accepted, that the President of API, Caleb Crosby, also serves as the Treasurer for the Senate Leadership Fund.” The Alabama Policy Institute (API) was the sponsor of the Samford event.

Roy Moore asked to meet Strange instead in a public debate, “mano a mano, no tricks, no moderators, no questions from the press. Just Luther Strange and me on the stage presenting our issues and the opponents’ responses thereto.”

Strange for Senate campaign spokesman, Cameron Foster, released the following statement:

“We are excited to give the voters the opportunity to hear from both candidates in this critical election,” said campaign spokesman Cameron Foster. “We’ve also accepted three other debate invitations and are looking forward to working with the Moore campaign in a similar fashion to arrive at terms.”