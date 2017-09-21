WATCH LIVE: Roy Moore and Luther Strange debate in Montgomery

Live Blog: Follow along with the Moore-Strange debate as it happens

September 21, 2017

Luther Strange and Roy Moore have plans to debate for a little over an hour, just days before the primary runoff that will choose the Republican nominee to face Doug Jones in a December special election.

You can follow along with the debate and get highlights here as they happen.

David Kumbroch September 21, 20175:17 pm

Welcome to WHNT News 19’s Live Blog of the Moore-Strange debate. We’ll cover the big moments as they happen, so you can follow along and then review the whole event after it’s over.