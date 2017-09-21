Food residue, overflowing taco meat, and raw chicken ice baths in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 10:23 pm, September 21, 2017, by

Taco Bell     Score: 94

1807 Beltline Road, Decatur

Violations:

  • Inspectors found the kitchen using plastic bins with caked-on residue to store food

Captain D's     Score: 80        

2710 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Dented cans
  • No paper towels at the sinks or in the restrooms
  • Mold in the ice machine
  • Lettuce and tomatoes stored at temperatures that were too warm

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant     Score: 82

14440 Hwy 231/431 N, Hazel Green

Violations:

  • Taco meat held at low temperatures with an excessive amount overflowing out of the pan
  • Cheese sauce was cooling in an open-air environment
  • Salsa and raw chicken were being held in a kitchen ice bath

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Main Street Café     Score: 99

101 Main St Madison