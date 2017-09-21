Food residue, overflowing taco meat, and raw chicken ice baths in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Taco Bell Score: 94
1807 Beltline Road, Decatur
Violations:
- Inspectors found the kitchen using plastic bins with caked-on residue to store food
Captain D's Score: 80
2710 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Dented cans
- No paper towels at the sinks or in the restrooms
- Mold in the ice machine
- Lettuce and tomatoes stored at temperatures that were too warm
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant Score: 82
14440 Hwy 231/431 N, Hazel Green
Violations:
- Taco meat held at low temperatures with an excessive amount overflowing out of the pan
- Cheese sauce was cooling in an open-air environment
- Salsa and raw chicken were being held in a kitchen ice bath
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Main Street Café Score: 99
101 Main St Madison