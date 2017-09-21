‘Family Matters’ house in Chicago to be demolished

CHICAGO — “It’s a rare condition, this day and age. To read any good news on the newspaper page.”

The home featured in the opening credits of the 1990s sitcom “Family Matters” has been approved for demolition, according to WGN.

The house is where the fictional Winslow family lived and the iconic character “Steve Urkel” frequently visited. You’ll likely remember Urkel’s nasally voice, clumsy nature and classic catchphrase: “Did I do that?”

According to DNA Info, the city approved a demolition permit for the home Tuesday. The permit allows the current homeowners to “wreck and remove” the two-story frame multi-unit residence.

The owners plan to build a three-unit residence on the lot.

Coldwell Banker’s Lissa Weinstein told DNA Info that renovating the home “wasn’t a viable option” for the homeowners and that they plan to hang photos of the original house and “Family Matters” cast in the new property’s entryway.

While the “Family Matters” show was set in Chicago, the show was filmed in California.