Ardmore students Snapchat shirts with racist language at school, get in trouble

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Several Ardmore High students are facing trouble after wearing sweatshirts with racist language at school. The shirts say “Demon Chasin N*****”. We have obscured the offensive language and the faces of the students, who we believe to be minors.

School officials say that the students wore the shirts in a photo taken on school property and posted on Snapchat. When a teacher was made aware of the photo, it was reported to school administration.

Karen Tucker, the Director of Technology and Public Relations with Limestone County Schools, says that the students were questioned, the shirts were confiscated and appropriate action was taken.

“The students’ actions are a violation of the core values of our schools system and do not represent the student body,” said Tucker. “We hold our students to the highest standards and we will not tolerate this type of behavior. LCS remains committed to the safety of our students. We have rules and regulations on preventing, recognizing and reporting bullying and insensitive behavior as well as curriculum for students at all grade levels. We will continue to take every appropriate measure to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming places for students to learn.”

The district did not specify what punishment the students faced.