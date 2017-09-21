Albertville’s family owned Whitten’s Town & Clothes closed for good Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- It's the end of an era. A store in Albertville that has been run by a family for three generations has closed. Whitten's Town & Country Clothes shut its doors for good Thursday.

Whitten's has been a part of Albertville for decades. "We opened up on Main Street in 1948," said president and owner Thomas T. Whitten, II.

Then, the store moved over one block. "It just grew and grew, and my dad took it to a whole new level."

Whitten is the third generation to serve Marshall County. "It's been a family story for 70-years," he said.

Thursday things came to a close for the downtown Albertville store. "When you look at the world and the internet it's just time for us, if we were going to finish in style, to say this chapter needs to be closed," Whitten explained. He made the decision to close last year. Thursday was the last day.

"I'm a big advocate of shopping local and going to the local people, because they're the people who are making the communities, and Albertville and Marshall County have made Whitten's what we have been for 70-years, " Whitten said.

The closing is bittersweet, but Whitten says while that's true, it's also a celebration of decades and family hometown service. "Friends never go away, and memories last forever," Whitten said.

That's what they're standing on as Whitten's makes it last sale.