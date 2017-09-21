Alabama A&M ready for SWAC opener against Texas Southern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M begins SWAC play this week against Texas Southern, the Bulldogs starting their quest to the conference title game, the last SWAC title game ever before the league does away with it. The Bulldogs are eager to get a shot at Texas Southern after losing to the Tigers on a late 51 yard field goal last season, but that's not the only reason A&M will be hype come Saturday, it's also the first home game of the season. Head coach James Spady says he knows exactly what his team needs to do to come away with the win. "We are going to have to match or exceed their intensity, and then we are going to have to put some plays together," Spady said. "We haven't made explosive plays to this point, and part of that has been the competition, but we are going to have to make some explosive plays against Texas Southern. We're going to have to get to a point where you kind of take their will to win away from them."