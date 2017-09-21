2017 Angel Tree program making some changes, but need for volunteers remains the same

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Salvation Army Huntsville Corps is making some changes to its annual Angel Tree Registration this year.

Families who would like their children (must be 12 or under as of Christmas) to receive gifts from the program must call 256-536-5576 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are being accepted now.

Appointment times are 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 2114 Oakwood Avenue.

The Salvation Army will ask for the following documents

Clothing and shoe sizes; and two wish list items for each child

Picture ID for all adults in the household

Birth certificate for each eligible child

Custody documents if applicable

Proof of all income, earned and unearned, for every member of your household

Proof of all expenses for household

Proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, rent receipt or mortgage payment)

Tenant Profile if applicable (HUD/Section 8)

If you have no income and someone else pays ANY of your bills, we MUST see their ID and income information as well as your own. Applicants who do not qualify will be called within a week of registering.

Senior citizens age 65 & up please provide:

Proof of income

Proof of household expenses

Proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, rent, or mortgage payment)

Picture I.D.

Spouses I.D. & income

2 wish list items

Disabled adults (no children in household) please provide:

Proof of disability

Proof of income

Proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, rent receipt, or mortgage payment)

Proof of household expensed

Picture I.D.

2 wish list items

Call The Salvation Army at 256-536-5576 for more information.

The Salvation Army also needs volunteers to help with every aspect of the Angel Tree program. To find out more, click here.