2017 Angel Tree program making some changes, but need for volunteers remains the same

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Salvation Army Huntsville Corps is making some changes to its annual Angel Tree Registration this year.
Families who would like their children (must be 12 or under as of Christmas) to receive gifts from the program must call 256-536-5576 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are being accepted now.
Appointment times are 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 2114 Oakwood Avenue.
The Salvation Army will ask for the following documents
- Clothing and shoe sizes; and two wish list items for each child
- Picture ID for all adults in the household
- Birth certificate for each eligible child
- Custody documents if applicable
- Proof of all income, earned and unearned, for every member of your household
- Proof of all expenses for household
- Proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, rent receipt or mortgage payment)
- Tenant Profile if applicable (HUD/Section 8)
- If you have no income and someone else pays ANY of your bills, we MUST see their ID and income information as well as your own. Applicants who do not qualify will be called within a week of registering.
Senior citizens age 65 & up please provide:
- Proof of income
- Proof of household expenses
- Proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, rent, or mortgage payment)
- Picture I.D.
- Spouses I.D. & income
- 2 wish list items
Disabled adults (no children in household) please provide:
- Proof of disability
- Proof of income
- Proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, rent receipt, or mortgage payment)
- Proof of household expensed
- Picture I.D.
- 2 wish list items
Call The Salvation Army at 256-536-5576 for more information.
The Salvation Army also needs volunteers to help with every aspect of the Angel Tree program. To find out more, click here.