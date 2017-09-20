Tim Tebow spoke to a crowd of thousands in Albertville Wednesday night

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Heisman trophy winner and college football national champion Tim Tebow spoke to thousands of people Wednesday night in Albertville.

Organizers expected a crowd of about 10,000 people at Aggie Stadium at Albertville High School, and it looked like it. The field and the stands were packed to the brim with people who came to see Tim Tebow. “Tebow stood for something that people nowadays need more of,” said visitor Tamee Wilson-Sparks.

“Huge fan. Great quarterback, great inspirational person. I have a 13-year-old son and I want him inspired by Tim,” said Donna Phillips. She traveled from Decatur to see the former Florida Gator speak.

The crowd came from across the state and from right down the road to see the Heisman trophy winner, who has shown the world his faith since the beginning.

“With the way things are going right now in our nation, there’s so many bad and terrible things going on, we knew a message of hope, something of this notion, would be able to bring some smiles to the faces and allow the light to shine,” said event organizer Jermaine Davis.

Middle and high school students got their tickets for free, but it wasn’t just young adults in the crowd. It varied, but the reason why they were there did not. “He’s so passionate about anything he does and I love that he loves the Lord, and he’s not afraid to show that,” Phillips said.

Grammy nominated Christian artist Canton Jones took the stage before Tebow.