Police respond to active shooter call at Williams P-8 School, determine it was a prank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Williams P-8 School was put on lockdown due to a tip to police that claimed there was a possible shooter on the campus.

Huntsville Police have confirmed that the call was a prank.

Shooting call at Williams school was determined to be a prank. HPD will be following up with an investigation. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 20, 2017

Huntsville Police said a call came into 911 reporting a shooting at the school. HEMSI officials also confirmed the call of an active shooter.

HPD is investigating a call of a shooting at Williams School. Nothing has been found. No injuries and no weapons found. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 20, 2017

Huntsville Police say that no injuries were reported, and the school will resume its normal schedule for the rest of the day.

Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, HEMSI, Madison Police, Madison County Sherriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers all responded to the scene.

All Madison City Schools were temporarily put on lockdown as a precautionary measure, but are now all back open.

Huntsville Police will be thoroughly investigating this incident.