Popular Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe to move locations

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- When something becomes so popular that you need a bigger space, that's a good problem to have. That's exactly what's happening for a nonprofit agency in Marshall County that serves nine counties.

A store on U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville is constantly busy. On Tuesday it becomes even busier. In fact, the staff at Shepherd's Cove Thrift Shoppe will tell you, people absolutely love the place. "Oh my goodness, so busy. Tuesdays are our crazy day. We do 50 percent off store wide with a few exclusions," said Team Leader Renee Wilson, "We have customers that come in at 7:30 in the morning, they line up on our sidewalk."

That's a good thing, because the thrift shop is a major alternate revenue source for Albertville based Shepherd's Cove Hospice. "We're a nonprofit hospice, and we have so many programs outside of the traditional hospice care program, including our bereavement program, in school program Camp HOPE, we have community groups of all ages and stages," said Foundation Director Annah Grace Morgan, "Without the thrift shop I don't know that we'd be able to fund all of these different programs."

But, the staff has a problem that really, is a good problem to have. Because the community is so supportive, the building has just gotten too small. So the store is moving down the road to Albertville. "It's still on 431 just down the highway toward Boaz in between WQSB and WinSouth Credit Union," Morgan said.

The new site will be bigger with more parking. It will also house the seasonal Christmas shop the organization runs during the holidays. Right now, that shop is in a different location each year. Morgan says they're hoping to open the doors in 2018.

In the meantime, it's business as usual. "A very busy thrift shop," Wilson said.

You can drop off donations during normal business hours at the current location in Guntersville. The staff can also arrange pick-ups.