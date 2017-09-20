Parents, you have homework! Fill out the Impact Aid Forms as soon as possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Attention Madison County parents, you have a school assignment due as soon as possible. An important paper is coming home in your child's backpack on Wednesday.

Some Sparkman High School students gathered around Colonel Tom Holliday, Garrison Commander at Redstone Arsenal, to learn how federal grant money could help them. Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey already knows the importance.

"We can put resources right into the hands of our teachers and students," Massey said.

These students came together on Wednesday morning for the Impact Aid ceremony. Impact Aid is a federal program that helps school systems in which many students have federal employees as parents. That means the parents do not necessarily pay into the state tax system which funds the schools. So, the Impact Aid Program helps off set that money through grants.

"Every dollar that the federal government gives as part of this program goes directly back into the schools," Col. Holliday said.

The government relies on Impact Aid forms sent home with students, signed and returned to receive federal money. Parents might not even realize they are eligible, but Colonel Holliday said fill out the form, leave the rest to the government.

"Submit the form, let the government decide if they're going to help your kids and offset the funding," Col. Holliday said.

Last year, all three school districts- Madison City, Madison County and Huntsville City - made just over $600,000 together on the program. But, Col. Holliday said there is more out there and we want it. So, parents, you have some homework.

Col. Holliday made a goal of one million dollars to be separated between the three local districts. Around ten thousand Impact Aid submissions will achieve the goal for those school systems. Parents are encouraged to get the forms back as soon as possible. Remember, you must fill out a card per child.