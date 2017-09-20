× Madison poised to change zoning regs, paving the way for baseball stadium at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. – There may be movement on the prospect of Madison becoming the home of a minor league baseball team. It looks like the city is making way for a multi-use stadium.

It’s contained in the fine print of a Madison Planning Commission meeting set for Thursday night. The item is part of proposed rezoning of the large Town Madison development off Zierdt Road and I-565. The proposal includes the following:

“The most significant new use is a multipurpose venue, which is defined as accommodating a minimum of approximately 3,000 people at one time.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said recently Madison needs a multi-use facility that could accommodate stadium style events, as well as a community gathering space.

A baseball ownership group seeking to buy the Mobile BayBears has previously expressed interest in the Town Madison site.

The planning meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.