Joe Biden to speak at October rally for U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Vice President Joe Biden will headline a rally for U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones (D) on Oct. 3 in Birmingham.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to have my longtime friend Vice President Joe Biden visit the great state of Alabama to reinforce his strong support of my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I have known and respected Joe Biden for almost 40 years now. He is the epitome of what we all hope public service can be,” said Jones.

“I have seen Doug Jones’ dedication to civil rights and social justice,” VP Biden added. From his time as U.S. Attorney prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to his private life as an advocate for social justice and economic empowerment, Doug Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust. Doug Jones will make a great U.S. Senator.”

The rally will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Sheraton in Downtown Birmingham. The campaign will release more details about time and ticketing closer to the event.

Doug Jones is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senator seat and will be running against either Roy Moore or Sen. Luther Strange in the Alabama special election on December 12.

Jones began serving as U.S. Attorney in Birmingham in 1997. Among many cases, he successfully prosecuted the Klansmen responsible for killing four young girls in the 1963 Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing.