MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – State Troopers confirm a woman was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy 69, just west of Guntersville, at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

33-year-old Karie Hutchinson of Guntersville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

State Troopers say the crash is under investigation.