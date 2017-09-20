Chairman Dale Strong says President Trump’s visit is “another promise kept”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- This isn't the first time President Donald Trump has visited Madison County, but it doesn't make it any less exciting. Especially now that he is Commander In Chief.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said he is looking forward to hosting yet another visit from our nation's leader.

"Anytime you have a President come to your county it's exciting to showcase what Madison County is all about," he said.

Chairman Strong said it's not surprising President Trump has chosen Huntsville as his stop.

"I think that Huntsville-Madison County speaks for itself, and what we do. Not only in space travel and missile defense, what Redstone Arsenal means not only locally but also to the world," he explained.

Plus the fact that Madison County is currently the third largest county in Alabama, and expected to keep growing, in both jobs and people. Strong said those reasons contribute to such high-profile visitors such as the President of the United States.

"We've had several presidents that have been here, vice presidents also. And who knows we might see Vice President Pence sometime in the days ahead," said Strong.

Chairman Strong said President Trump is also honoring his word with this visit.

"He also made a promise when he was here the first time, 'I will be back'. So this is another promise kept. And I'm proud that Donald Trump has chosen to come to Madison County, Alabama," he said.

For all the information about President Trump's visit, you can click here.