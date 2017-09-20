Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry wants grand jury testimony released, says Luther Strange not telling truth about corruption probe

MADISON, Ala. — Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) held a news conference Wednesday afternoon, calling for the release of his grand jury testimony in connection with the Mike Hubbard corruption case.

Henry said the release would show “the truth” about now-U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and Assistant Attorney General Matt Hart, who led a state anti-corruption unit while Strange was Alabama’s attorney general.

Henry began the news conference in Madison by saying he’d considered violating the law to disclose his testimony, but said he after he was warned by friends he was risking arrest, he decided to publicly ask Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to allow his testimony to be released.

He said the testimony would show Strange hasn’t been honest about his recusal in the Hubbard investigation. Our news partners AL.com summed up the case against Hubbard.

Henry has been critical of Strange and his appointment to the U.S. Senate by former Gov. Robert Bentley.

Before the press conference, Henry spoke on behalf of Roy Moore, Strange’s Republican runoff opponent, at a Madison GOP event.

But Henry said his remarks concerning Strange at the news conference were not related to “anything other than the truth.” And, Henry said, he raised the same issues in 2015 because he’s concerned about justice.

Alabama State Rep. Mike Ball (R-Madison) also spoke. Ball said he’d raised concerns to Strange about how Hart was using and leaking grand jury testimony. Ball said Strange didn’t appoint a special counsel as requested and instead, sent him a letter say the matter had been reviewed and his office had found no wrongdoing.