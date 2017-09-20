Adversity fuels Lawrence County’s Jacob Gholston on the football field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOULTON, Ala. - Football can be way more than a game, just ask Lawrence County's Jacob Gholston. When things got bad in real life, he turned to the field to help everything make sense. He's the Red Devils' senior leader, but there was a time when he almost wasn't on the field or in the locker room. "When I was younger my father got locked up, and then three months later my grandmother passed away," Gholston told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "They would both take care of me, and so that changed. Then last year my brother passed away, yes mam, and he was big in my life too."

After that Gholston almost walked away from the game, but he says his head coach Rich Dutton talked him out of it. Coach Dutton instead encouraged Gholston to use football as a positive influence in his life. "If anyone has excuses not to be out here doing what they do he`s got it, but you never see it any day," coach Dutton said. "He wont let you know if anything is wrong. He`s gonna come ready to work everyday. That's unique in today`s society, so I really cherish how he lives his life."

Now Gholston is the heart and sole of the Lawrence County football team. He plays on both side of the ball as a running back and defensive back, and he's so glad he decided to keep playing. "It's always a stable environment ya know, like home for me ya know? He`s always there for me when I need him, all my coaches and teammates. I had some great teams before me show me how to lead, so I'm trying to keep the program going up for them"