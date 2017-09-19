Wishing for some cooler weather? Hurricane Maria may trigger a temperature slide next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville International topped out at 87ºF Tuesday before a heavy midday thunderstorm dropped a lot of rain and kicked up the breeze! Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals recorded a wind gust of 59 miles per hour and 0.96” of rainfall with an early-day storm. Those scattered summertime storms fade away with the setting sun Tuesday evening, but we see potential for a few more each afternoon this week.

Storms won’t be as widespread Wednesday, but those that manage to develop could produce some locally-heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s away from the spotty showers tomorrow through the weekend.

Hot, humid weather lasts a while: Hoping for a cool down? Maybe some fall-like weather for the first few days of ‘Fall?’

It’s not looking good for fans of cooler air in the short-term, but we see a cooler pattern shaping up in about ten days. That’s right. Ten more days of upper 80s and lower 90s with a feels like temperature at or above 90ºF each afternoon. The heat and humidity lead to several days' worth of hit-or-miss showers ands storms, but the risk of rain drops to near zero by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The next cool down comes as powerful Hurricane Maria takes a turn to the north next week (likely paralleling the US East Coast but staying out to sea).

Hurricanes have a mission: to take warm air from the tropics and transport it toward the poles.

When a big one like Maria gets entrained into the jet stream, that warmth gets drawn toward the higher latitudes and it displaces the colder air southward. If all goes according to plan, that cooler air should push temperatures down to ‘near normal’ or even slightly below the seasonal average by September 29th and 30th.

Jose and Maria still swirling in the Atlantic:

Hurricanes Jose and Maria have grabbed a lot of attention recently; Jose is on the downward trend: weakening to a tropical depression by the weekend but still kicking up the wind and waves from the Mid-Atlantic Coast to Maine.

Hurricane Maria (an extremely dangerous Category Five hurricane) begins to lash Puerto Rico with tropical storm force winds Tuesday night, and the eye likely passes directly over the island sometime early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts over 180 miles per hour, 10-20" of rainfall, and a storm surge as much as 11 feet above normal tide levels may devastate the area Wednesday.