Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 3

Posted 11:04 pm, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44PM, September 19, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- With week 3 of the high school football season in the books, here's a look at the Top 5 Plays of the Week!

  1. Albertville's Bryce Davis picks off the pass and nearly returns it for a touchdown.
  2. Madison Academy QB Luke Nail hits Kyle Minor who makes the nice grab for the touchdown.
  3. East Limestone's RB Nile Foss makes two sets of Ardmore defenders collide behind him on his way to the end zone.
  4. Florence freshman Armoni Goodwin punches up the gut and races to the end zone to put the Falcons on the board.
  5. DAR quarterback Will Bailey's pass is tipped by the defender but Austin Sanderson makes the diving catch for the first down.

 