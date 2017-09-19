Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- With week 3 of the high school football season in the books, here's a look at the Top 5 Plays of the Week!
- Albertville's Bryce Davis picks off the pass and nearly returns it for a touchdown.
- Madison Academy QB Luke Nail hits Kyle Minor who makes the nice grab for the touchdown.
- East Limestone's RB Nile Foss makes two sets of Ardmore defenders collide behind him on his way to the end zone.
- Florence freshman Armoni Goodwin punches up the gut and races to the end zone to put the Falcons on the board.
- DAR quarterback Will Bailey's pass is tipped by the defender but Austin Sanderson makes the diving catch for the first down.