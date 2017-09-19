Patchy dense fog develops Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Locally-heavy downpours Tuesday afternoon dropped as much as two inches of rain in some spots while leaving others with little to nothing. The uneven spread of rainfall means unevenly foggy conditions early Wednesday morning! Watch out for some patchy dense fog especially in the areas that got heavy rain in the past 24 hours:

Fog may be especially thick near waterways like the Tennessee River, the Elk River, the Flint River, and the Paint Rock River.

Wednesday’s forecast is drier; however, a few isolated, locally-heavy downpours may still develop! Expect a high in the upper 80s with a ‘feels like’ temp upwards of 91-94ºF between noon and 5 PM.

