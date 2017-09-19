Orangetheory Fitness raises hundreds for children with autism, families during August challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Orangetheory Fitness in Huntsville used its coaches' pain to provide support for local families impacted by autism.

Many days you will find Trainer Amber Solan walking down lines of rowers and treadmills, helping people at Orangetheory Fitness achieve a healthier lifestyle.

But, the roles reversed and the team cheered her on through 235 burpees for the August challenge: "Crush the Coaches." For every dollar donated to the Riley Center, the five Orangetheory coaches did a burpee.

"One burpee not so hard, 235 burpees, that's hard," Solan said of her experience.

Kelly Mason with the Riley Center said care, treatment and awareness of autism is a priority for people in north Alabama.

"Unfortunately, I hate to say, in north Alabama it's actually at epidemic level where the rate here is actually 1.5 times higher than the national average," Mason said. "So, there's really limited resources still."

As athletes gathered for their 8:45 Tuesday morning class, Orangetheory Fitness presented a $1,630 check to the Riley Center. Whether you can do one burpee or 235 in one session, it's amazing what a group of people can accomplish in one month when they are faced with a challenge.

This money will help the Riley Center move into its new facility in order to help more families. Orangetheory Fitness is expanding too. It's opening a second location on Highway 72 west in Madison.