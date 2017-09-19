Locals are anticipating President Trump’s visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With President Trump's visit to the Rocket City on the horizon, people are preparing for the highly anticipated visit.

President Trump is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. During his campaign, he visited the city of Madison.

On Friday, he will stop in Huntsville in support of Senator Luther Strange.

"I would support Luther Strange to take the senate seat for the special election, but I'm not too sure whether President Trump's visit is a positive or a negative for Luther Strange," said Strange supporter, Royce Henderson.

For others, politics aside, they're excited for what the President's visit could mean economically. At Honest Coffee Roasters on Clinton Row, employees are preparing for the visit, too.

"I know when he came into Madison, during the primaries, they had a really big influx of people," said Honest Coffee Huntsville Managing Parter, Christy Graves. "We're kind of staffed up, preparing for a lot of people, hopefully some new people that haven't been to downtown Huntsville lately to see what's all going on."