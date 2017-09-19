Interactive artistic experience Artrageous comes to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Have you ever heard paint sing? This September, the Broadway Theatre League is bringing an interactive artistic experience to the stage like you have never seen before.

Artrageous promises to be a one of a kind performance that brings many different art forms to life. Get ready to experience live art, music, dance, life sized puppetry, and even be part of the show!

The artists create masterpieces before your eyes while mixing song, choreography and audience participation.

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings.

The result? A one of a kind experience you have to see!

The show will go on September 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5-$15 and can be purchased online here: