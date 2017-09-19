Ider law enforcement visits preschool for safety visit

IDER, Ala. – Ider’s preschool class received a very special visit from several different community helpers. “We have the air evac here, we have the Ider Fire Department, and the Ider Police Department,” says Chief Buddy Crabtree.

Local law enforcement and emergency responders visited the students for a variety of safety lessons. “We give them information on what to do in case of an emergency with 911, fire, and stuff like that,” says Chief Crabtree.

This lets the kids know that ultimately law enforcement is for protection. “We’re trying to let the people know that yeah, there are some bad people all throughout the world in every profession, but we do have good people and we’re here to help the community.”

It also gives the kids a chance to get familiar with their local leaders. “Chief Crabtree is great about being in the schools and visiting with our children and letting them know that he’s here keeping them safe,” says Jennifer Davis, an Ider preschool teacher.

Police Chief Buddy Crabtree says it’s never too early to start preparing your kids about different safety measures. “It seems to work out much better when we get them at Pre-K. They go home and they start talking to their parents about it and get the parents involved.”

Ider preschool says they’ll continue to have these visits every year.