Hurricane Maria now approaching Puerto Rico

Maria strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane Monday evening, becoming the fourth major hurricane of the Atlantic Basin’s 2017 season and the second Category 5 storm of the 2017 season. The previous Category 5 storm was Hurricane Irma, which moved through the Caribbean just over a week ago.

Maria made landfall over Dominica Monday night and is now set on a track to make a second landfall over Puerto Rico Wednesday. This will also put the US and British Virgin Islands on the north/northeast side of the storm. Dangerous storm surge and wind gusts up to 150 mph are possible. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

After Maria moves over Puerto Rico Wednesday the storm will be on the north side of the Greater Antilles. A hurricane Warning is also in effect for the northern coast of the Dominican Republic.

Maria is expected to take turn to the north, missing Florida by the end of the week. Most models are in agreement that Maria will stay out to sea from the US Mainland and weaken through next weekend. There is still a chance however that Maria could impact the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast Coast next week. While that is a less likely scenario, we’ll still be watching the storm carefully.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.