× How to get tickets to President Trump’s visit to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – President Donald Trump is coming to Huntsville on Friday. Now we know how you can get tickets to the event. The event, scheduled to begin at 7:00 Friday night, will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The Senator Luther Strange Campaign has released information on how to get tickets by going to this eventbrite website.

The doors open for the #MAGA Rally in Alabama at 4:00 p.m. Organizers ask anyone coming to the event to come early. They expect a large crowd, and there will be a security screening before entering.

The tickets for the event are free, but you must register by the day of the event.

Each person must register separately for the event.

There are only 5,000 tickets available for the rally.