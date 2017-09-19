High School Football Match-ups: Week 4
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams on Thursday, September 21, and Friday, September 22. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.
Thursday 9/21
Bob Jones @ Huntsville (Louis Crews Stadium)
East Limestone @ Lee (Milton Frank Stadium)
Friday 9/22
Buckhorn @ Hewitt-Trussville
Grissom @ Gadsden City
Sparkman @ James Clemens
Oxford @ Albertville
Pell City @ Brewer
Fort Payne @ Cullman
Florence @ Athens
Columbia @ Austin
Decatur @ Hazel Green
Hartselle @ Muscle Shoals
Corner @ West Point
Arab @ Boaz
Crossville @ Douglas
Alexandria @ Etowah
Guntersville @ Scottsboro
JP2 @ Ardmore
Brooks @ Lawrence County
Russellville @ Jemison (Milton Frank Stadium)
New Hope @ DAR
Westminster Christian @ Madison Academy
Madison County @ Randolph
North Jackson @ Sardis
Central Florence @ Rogers
Deshler @ Priceville
Wilson @ West Limestone
Pisgah @ Brindlee Mountain
Geraldine @ Plainview
North Sand Mountain @ Sylvania
Lauderdale County @ Clements
West Morgan @ Colbert County
Lexington @ Colbert Heights
Elkmont @ East Lawrence
Fyffe @ Ider
Section @ Westbrook Christian
Cold Springs @ Falkville
Lamar County @ Hatton
Sheffield @ Mars Hill Bible
Sulligent @ Phil Campbell
Belmont (MS) @ Red Bay
Valley Head @ Spring Garden
Woodville @ Cedar Bluff
RA Hubbard @ Decatur Heritage
Cherokee @ Vina
Phillips Bear Creek @ Shoals Christian
Waterloo @ Hackleburg