Heavy Storms Move Through Tuesday

Widely scattered storms will continue to bubble up through the afternoon. The storms are being sparked off by a weak upper-level disturbance moving over the Tennessee Valley. That will move west to east, so storms have already started to thin out near the Shoals, but are just starting to move in east of I-65.

Storms will become more numerous over the next few hours as we head into what is normally the hottest part of the day.

Expect heavy rainfall and frequent lightning in storms that develop. Some flash flooding is possible in narrow or low-lying streets.

While we do not expect widespread severe storms, a few strong storms with wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Keep Live Alert 19 on you to receive the latest alerts and use our interactive radar to track the storms!

Storms will quickly fade away once we lose daytime heating after 6PM.