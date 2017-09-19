DeKalb County EMA trains and prepares for natural disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The DeKalb County EMA leaders went back to the classroom and graduated from a management course this past month.

"We're based on networking. So in order to make things better for our citizens here in the county, we try to network and coordinate with other agencies and other counties," says deputy director Michael Posey.

Through this program, they are taught how to make mutual aid agreements with EMA in different counties and on the state and federal level. "In order to reassure that we have the resources that we need, we make those agreements before hand, pre-disaster agreements," explained Posey.

These mutual aid agreements are vital for agencies, especially in the event of any natural disaster. "We had three different conference calls prior to the landfall of Irma and then one following landfall."

No one knows the time or day an actual disaster could hit, so it's important to be prepared. "To discuss the pre-staging or identify any kind of gaps that the Northeast Alabama Mutual Assistance Association could fill should that resource not be available in the state or how the state could fill the resources we may need," said Posey.

Though these leadership courses were not required, DeKalb County EMA says they're dedicated to do anything they can to provide the best service to their county.