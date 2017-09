MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking for help identifying a man.

Police say he is wanted for questioning in connection to a theft that happened at Shoals Drive Shaft on September 16, at 7:30 a.m.

The man was seen driving a black Buick Rendezvous.

If you have any information about the man’s identity call the Muscle Shoals Police at (256)383-6746.