Auburn grants defensive tackle Byron Cowart his release

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Byron Cowart asked for his release from Auburn because of his lack of playing time and a health issue his mother is coping with.

In an interview with AL.com Tuesday morning after he was granted his release, Cowart said he plans to return home to Seffner, Fla. and resume his academic studies at an area school "within the next week" for the remainder of the semester before transferring to another program.

"I'm happy with my decision and I know that this ain't it for me," Cowart said. "My main reason was my mother's health is more important. Me being an only child, got to get back to home to her. Plus I already wasn't playing enough and contributing to the team.

