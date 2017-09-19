Alabama releases its 2018 football schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) – The 2018 Alabama football schedule was finalized Tuesday when the SEC filled in its portion of the season.

The Crimson Tide will have conference home games with Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn.

The crossover opponent from the SEC East will be Missouri (also at home) along with the annual Tennessee meeting in Knoxville.

As with in years past, the bye week will precede the trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU. The Tigers also have an open week before that game and will be the only Alabama opponent coming off a bye entering the game with the Tide.

